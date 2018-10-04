Coinbase's institutional platform head stepping down

(Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Inc said on Thursday its head of institutional platform group and fifth employee, Adam White, is stepping down from his role.

White’s departure comes a day after the company said former chief executive of brokerage Instinet Jonathan Kellner will be the managing director of its institutional coverage group.

Apart from this job role, Kellner will take some parts of White’s role, Coinbase spokesman Elliott Suthers said in a statement.

“Over the past five years, Adam helped us build our exchange business into the largest US-based crypto-trading venue and was integral to growing Coinbase’s global presence and scaling our culture to multiple offices,” said Chief Executive Brian Armstrong.