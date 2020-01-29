Google Shopping product executive leaves for cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Google Shopping product leader Surojit Chatterjee is leaving Alphabet Inc for the chief product officer role at cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Inc, the San Francisco-based startup announced on Wednesday.

Chatterjee, a vice president at Google, last year oversaw the launch of a major redesign of Google Shopping, a service that has long struggled to catch up to Amazon.com Inc’s dominance in e-commerce. Google Shopping offers items from many brands and retailers in an online storefront.

Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong said in a blog post that though Chatterjee spent 11 years at Google, his two years in between as the product leader at Indian online shop Flipkart is more valuable experience.

Chatterjee will aim to make cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin and ethereum, mainstream and easy options for paying for goods and services, especially in cross-border transactions, Armstrong said. Chatterjee assumes his role on Monday.

Coinbase was valued at more than $8 billion in a 2018 financing round and counts Tiger Global Management and New York Stock Exchange owner Intercontinental Exchange Inc among its investors.