Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Future of Money

Coinbase resumes trading after fixing platform issue

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Coinbase Inc has resumed trading on Coinbase Pro after resolving an issue with the trading platform, the cryptocurrency exchange said on Monday.

“We’ve implemented a fix and are monitoring the results,” the company said in a tweet.

The exchange had disabled trading on Coinbase Pro earlier in the day, saying it was investigating an issue with the platform. (bit.ly/3jFAyxC)

Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan and Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up