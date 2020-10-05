Coinbase resumes trading after fixing platform issue

(Reuters) - Coinbase Inc has resumed trading on Coinbase Pro after resolving an issue with the trading platform, the cryptocurrency exchange said on Monday.
“We’ve implemented a fix and are monitoring the results,” the company said in a tweet.
The exchange had disabled trading on Coinbase Pro earlier in the day, saying it was investigating an issue with the platform. (bit.ly/3jFAyxC)
Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan and Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.