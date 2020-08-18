Australia's Coles annual profit slumps 32%, still beats estimates

(Reuters) - Supermarket chain Coles Group Ltd (COL.AX) said on Tuesday its full-year profit declined 32%.

Australia’s second largest grocery chain reported net profit of A$978 million ($705.43 million) for the year ended June 30, compared with A$1.43 billion a year earlier, beating analysts’ estimates of A$932.7 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(The story corrects to remove reference to higher costs related to coronavirus crisis and wage scandal in the first paragraph)