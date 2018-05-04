Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer

(Reuters) - Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL.N) said on Friday company veteran Dennis Hickey will step down as chief financial officer and would be succeeded by corporate controller Henning Jakobsen.

Colgate toothpaste is pictured on sale at a grocery store in Pasadena, California January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Hickey, 69, who joined Colgate in 1977 and has served as CFO since 2011, will become vice chairman.

Jakobsen, 57, joined the world’s largest toothpaste maker in 1989 and has served as corporate controller since October 2017, the company said.