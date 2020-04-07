Ossur wins U.S. antitrust approval for College Park purchase, with divesture

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Iceland’s Ossur Hf (OSSR.CO) has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy College Park Industries on condition it sells the U.S. company’s prosthetic elbow business, the Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday.

College Park, which is based in Detroit, had total U.S. sales of $22 million in 2018. Ossur said when the purchase was announced in July 2019 that College Park would remain largely independent.

To win U.S. antitrust approval, College Park agreed to sell its business to make myoelectric elbows. The devices are easier to wear than mechanical elbows, the FTC said.

Ossur did not immediately respond to a request for comment.