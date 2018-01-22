FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2018 / 2:06 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Landslide pushes Colombian bus into ravine, killing at least 13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA (Reuters) - At least 13 people, including a newborn, were killed on Sunday when a landslide pushed a bus into a ravine in southwest Colombia, the disaster relief agency said.

Slideshow (3 Images)

The mountainous highway where the accident occurred winds between the cities of Pasto and Tumaco in Narino province, along the border with Ecuador.

The head of the disaster relief agency for the province told Reuters the landslide sent some 5,000 cubic meters of rock and earth down on to the highway and into the ravine.

Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Peter Cooney

