Colombia's coal output down 8.1 percent in third quarter

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia’s coal output fell 8.1 percent to 21.5 million tonnes in the third quarter from a year earlier, the national mining agency said on Monday.

The Andean nation, the world’s fifth-largest coal exporter, produced 23.4 million tonnes in the third quarter of 2016, the ministry said in a statement.

So far this year, the sector has produced 65.1 million tonnes of coal, 4.4 percent lower than for the same period a year ago.

The biggest players in Colombia’s coal industry are Drummond Co [DRMND.UL], Glencore Plc, Murray Energy Corp’s [MUYEY.UL] Colombia Natural Resources, and Cerrejon, which is jointly owned by BHP Billiton, Anglo American PLC and Glencore.