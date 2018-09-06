Continental Gold says one employee killed, another wounded in attack

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Canadian miner Continental Gold said one engineer from its Buritica mine in Colombia was killed and another wounded in an attack early on Wednesday.

A source from the police said the attack did not immediately appear to be connected with crime gangs or insurgents. The employees were shot at while traveling in a vehicle near the town in Antioquia province, the source said.

“Tragically, Oscar Alarcon was fatally wounded and the other employee was injured and is currently being treated and is in stable condition,” Continental said in a statement.

The mining company said it was fully cooperating with local authorities.