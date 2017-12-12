Best to hold Colombia interest rates after S&P cut: finance minister

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia’s central bank should take a pause in monetary policy this week and leave the interest rate stable to evaluate a decision by Standard & Poor’s to lower the nation’s long-term foreign currency rating, Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Colombia's Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas speaks during an interview with Reuters in Bogota, Colombia August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Cardenas, who had repeatedly said there was no chance of a ratings’ reduction, told local Caracol Radio the best plan would now be to pause and resume interest rate cuts next year.

The decision on Monday by S&P to lower the Andean nation’s credit rating by a notch to BBB-, citing the South American country’s weakened policy flexibility, came just days before the central bank meets to discuss monetary policy amid weak economic growth and inflation that remains slightly higher than desired.

“I believe that with this news it would probably be convenient to take a break, analyze the decision, evaluate the moment, and resume cuts from January next year,” he said of Thursday’s impending meeting.

Cardenas is one of seven policymakers and represents the government on the board.

He said on Monday the country had already taken steps to stabilize the economy, including last year’s tax reform, monetary policy that lowered inflation and adjustments to the peso to close a trade gap.

In a Reuters poll released on Monday, 12 of 17 analysts projected that the bank would leave its lending rate stable at 4.75 percent, while the remaining five estimated the agency will reduce it by 25 points.

The bank has cut borrowing costs by 275 basis points since December 2016, in a bid to bolster the sluggish economy while inflation remained a niggle.

Consumer prices rose 4.12 percent in the 12 months to November, well below a mid-2016 high of nearly 9 percent, but still above the bank’s long-term 2 to 4 percent target range.

Meanwhile, economic expansion has stumbled. The government last month reduced its gross domestic product growth target for this year to 1.8 percent, amid low domestic consumption and following disappointing third-quarter figures.

The Colombian peso fell 0.73 percent to 3,035 pesos to the dollar in the first minutes of trading on Tuesday.

Colombia's economy continues to suffer from the effects of lower commodity prices, reflected in its high level of external debt, S&P said in its statement. (bit.ly/2z1S2PA)

It rated Colombia’s outlook as stable, indicating it expects the country’s political institutions and economic policies to continue to contribute to economic stability.

The finance ministry said the stable rating indicated the agency would not make additional revisions in the near future.

Cardenas told Reuters in August “there’s not even a shadow on the horizon” of a ratings’ cut.

S&P, Moody’s and Fitch all rate Colombia investment grade but have raised concerns about its fiscal situation.