Convicted money launderer arrives in Colombia from U.S.

BOGOTA (Reuters) - A Colombian man convicted by the United States of laundering drug trafficking proceeds returned to Bogota on Tuesday to serve additional jail time under a pyramid scheme conviction.

David Eduardo Murcia was extradited to the United States in 2010, the year after he was sentenced to decades in Colombian prison for running a pyramid scheme through his multi-level marketing company DMG.

Murcia arrived on a flight from the U.S. around 11 a.m. local time (4 P.M. GMT), Colombia’s migration authority said in a statement. He will be processed by migration and then handed over to judicial authorities to eventually begin his Colombian jail sentence.

DMG sold pre-paid debit cards valid for retail stores owned by the company. Initial investors were handsomely repaid, and some people mortgaged their homes to invest. Many later investors lost their money and some rioted, burning and looting DMG offices around the Andean country.

Murcia bought yachts and luxury cars with investors’ money and his exploits were made into a local television series.