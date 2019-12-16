Colombia's government to get $948 million in extra Ecopetrol dividends

FILE PHOTO: The entrance of Ecopetrol's Castilla oil rig platform is seen in Castilla La Nueva, Colombia June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia’s government will receive 3.2 trillion pesos ($948 million) in extraordinary dividends from state-run oil company Ecopetrol, which it will use to cover spending needs and meet fiscal targets for the year, the finance ministry said on Monday.

The money will partly compensate for 6 trillion pesos in funding, equivalent to 0.6% of GDP, that was supposed to arrive from efforts like the privatization of state participation in other companies, the government said.

The funds will be transferred to the government on Dec. 26.

Finance Minister Alberto Carrasquilla said in August that privatizations would not be necessary because of higher tax revenue and profits obtained by the central bank, which were twice as large as expected.

“This will complete the system of income that the nation has to comply with the results proposed in the mid-year fiscal plan,” finance vice-minister Juan Pablo Zarate told journalists.

The country has established a central government fiscal deficit of 2.4% for this year.