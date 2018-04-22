FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colombia's Transandino pipeline halted after bomb attack
Sections
Featured
Trump's next $100 billion tariff dilemma: hit Wal-Mart or Apple Store?
Tariffs
Trump's next $100 billion tariff dilemma: hit Wal-Mart or Apple Store?
America's plutonium headache
Special Report
Reuters investigates
America's plutonium headache
Iran warns against Trump deals
Ahead of U.S.-North Korea meeting
Iran warns against Trump deals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 22, 2018 / 11:51 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Colombia's Transandino pipeline halted after bomb attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia’s southern Transandino pipeline was halted after a bomb attack by an illegal armed group spilled crude oil into a river, state-run oil company Ecopetrol said on Sunday.

The attack, which occurred on Saturday near the city of Tumaco in Narino province, has not affected exports or crude production at fields in the southern jungle zone along the border with Ecuador, Ecopetrol said.

The 306-kilometer (109-mile) Transandino has the capacity to transport 85,000 barrels of crude per day.

Ecopetrol did not say which group was responsible for the attack. The National Liberation Army (ELN) has frequently been behind attacks on oil pipelines.

The ELN had been negotiating a peace accord with the government in Ecuador, but that nation’s President Lenin Moreno last week said he would no longer host the talks.

His decision came after the killing of three media workers kidnapped late in March by another insurgent group.

Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Helen Murphy; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.