BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombian right-wing candidate Ivan Duque on Sunday won a place in June’s presidential runoff with leftist Gustavo Petro, deepening fears a fragile peace accord with Marxist rebels could be unraveled or the business-friendly economy overhauled.

Right wing presidential candidate Ivan Duque poses with his family after voting at a polling station, during the presidential election in Bogota, Colombia May 27, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

With 94.4 percent of polling stations counted, Duque held a commanding lead with 39.15 percent of votes, while Petro was second with 25.08 percent.