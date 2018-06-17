FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 17, 2018 / 11:24 PM / in 2 hours

Colombia's Petro accepts defeat, says will not govern 'for now'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Leftist candidate Gustavo Petro on Sunday acknowledged his loss to his business-friendly rival Ivan Duque in Colombia’s second-round presidential election.

Colombian presidential candidate Gustavo Petro greets supporters at the polling station, during the presidential election in Bogota, Colombia June 17, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

With 99.9 percent of polling stations counted, Duque comfortably won the ballot with 54.0 percent of votes while Petro, who had pledged to shake up Colombia’s economic model, had 41.8 percent.

“What defeat? Eight million free Colombians taking a stand. There is no defeat here. For now we won’t be the government,” Petro said on Twitter.

Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Daniel Flynn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.