May 19, 2018 / 7:00 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Right-wing Duque keeps lead in survey ahead of Colombia election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Right-wing candidate Ivan Duque is holding onto his long-time lead over rivals ahead of Colombia’s May 27 presidential election, according to a poll published on Saturday.

Colombian presidential candidate Ivan Duque speaks during a campaign event in Bogota, Colombia May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Support for Duque, a protégé of former President Alvaro Uribe, rose a slight 0.2 percentage points to 41.5 percent in the Invamer poll, compared with its last survey in April.

Leftist candidate Gustavo Petro, a former M-19 rebel and ex-mayor of Bogota, was in second place with 29.5 percent, down 1.5 percentage points from the last survey by Invamer.

Centrist Sergio Fajardo was third with 16.3 percent and center-right German Vargas was at 6.6 percent.

Reporting by Bogota newsroom; Editing by Chris Reese

