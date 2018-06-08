FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 8, 2018 / 1:36 PM / in 2 hours

Right-wing Duque keeps lead in two Colombia election polls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Right-wing candidate Ivan Duque looks set to win Colombia’s presidential run-off on June 17, two polls published on Friday indicated, as he held on to his long-running lead over leftist Gustavo Petro.

Colombian presidential candidate Ivan Duque sits with his followers at a coffeeshop in Medellin, Colombia, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

Duque, who has promised to overhaul the 2016 peace deal with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and cut taxes, won the most votes in the first-round election on May 27, with 39 percent. Ahead of the run-off, the Invamer poll reported Duque has just over 57 percent support, while Cifras y Conceptos said he had over 45 percent.

Petro, a former M-19 rebel and ex-mayor of Bogota, has promised to fight inequality, safeguard the FARC deal, ban open-pit mining and shift state-run oil company Ecopetrol toward renewable energy. He had over 37 percent support in Invamer poll and more than 36 percent in the Cifras y Conceptos survey.

Petro won 25 percent in the first round vote.

Some Colombians are planning to hand in blank votes - a popular form of electoral protest - according to the two polls. Invamer said 5.5 percent of people favor the blank option, while Cifras y Conceptos said the figure was as high as 18.3 percent.

Reporting by Bogota newsroom; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
