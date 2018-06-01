FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 1, 2018 / 12:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

Right-wing Duque leading Petro in Colombia election poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Right-wing candidate Ivan Duque is holding onto his long-time lead over leftist Gustavo Petro, ahead of Colombia’s presidential run-off on June 17, a poll published on Friday showed.

Right wing presidential candidate Ivan Duque speaks during an event in Bogota, Colombia May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Support for Duque, a protégé of former President Alvaro Uribe, was 55 percent, according to the Centro Nacional de Consultoria poll.

Duque won 39 percent of votes in the May 27 first round.

Leftist candidate Gustavo Petro, a former M-19 rebel and ex-mayor of Bogota, had 35 percent support in the survey. He won 25 percent in the initial vote.

The poll has a margin of error of 3 percent.

Reporting by Bogota newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.