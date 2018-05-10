Right-winger Duque holds strong lead in Colombia presidential poll

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Right-wing candidate Ivan Duque held a healthy lead over rivals ahead of Colombia’s presidential election on May 27, with 34 percent of voters saying they planned to back him, a survey by Cifras y Conceptos showed on Thursday.

Colombian presidential candidate Ivan Duque is seen in an elevator after a campaign event in Bogota, Colombia May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Support for Duque, a protégé of former President Alvaro Uribe, fell 1.5 points from its last survey in April, and was below numbers from other opinion polls.

Leftist candidate Gustavo Petro, a former M-19 rebel and former mayor of Bogota, was in second place with 22.5 percent, down 1.5 points from the last survey and down 12.5 points compared with a recent poll by Centro Nacional de Consultoria (CNC).

Centrist Sergio Fajardo was third with 13.8 percent and support for center-right German Vargas Lleras was 13.2 percent.