May 4, 2018 / 12:15 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Right-winger holds strong lead in Colombia presidential poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Right-wing candidate Ivan Duque held a healthy lead over rivals ahead of Colombia’s presidential election on May 27, with 38 percent of voters saying they planned to back him, a survey by Centro Nacional de Consultoría (CNC) showed on Friday.

Support for Duque, a protégé of former President Alvaro Uribe, was up 1 percent from CNC’s last survey in April, and steady or slightly below numbers from other polls.

Leftist candidate Gustavo Petro, a former M-19 rebel and former mayor of Bogota, was in second place with 25 percent, down four points from the last survey by CNC and down six points compared with a recent poll by Invamer.

Centrist Sergio Fajardo was third with 17 percent and support for center-right German Vargas Lleras was 7 percent.

Reporting by Bogota newsroom; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

