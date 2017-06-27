Colombia's Grupo Aval to issue $132.9 million in bonds

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Grupo Aval, Colombia's largest holding company, will issue 400 billion pesos ($132.9 million) in local bonds on Wednesday, the company said.

The paper will come due in three years with a maximum yield of inflation plus 3.10 percent and in 25 years with a yield of inflation plus 4.40 percent.

Money raised from the bonds will go toward working capital, among other expenses, Grupo Aval said in a statement to the financial regulator on Tuesday.