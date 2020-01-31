Colombia oil output rose 2.4% in 2019 following increase in wells

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Average daily oil production in Colombia rose 2.4% to 885,851 barrels a day in 2019, pushed higher by an increase in developed wells, Mining and Energy Minister Maria Fernanda Suarez said on Friday.

Average daily crude production in 2018 was 865,127 barrels a day, the minister said, revealing that the number of producing wells in the Andean country rose 6.6% to 773, from 725 in the prior year.

Boosting its energy industry is a priority for Colombia. Last year it awarded 31 contracts to oil companies, which Luis Miguel Morelli, head of the national hydrocarbons agency, said would bring radical change to the sector.

The country has around six years of oil reserves, which the government wants to see increase to 10 years.

“We produced more than 20,000 extra barrels of oil a day, which leads to more jobs, more royalties and more taxes to close the gaps in society,” Suarez said at a news conference, adding that 2019 saw a revival of Colombia’s energy sector.

The government expects crude production to rise to between an average of 890,000 and 900,000 barrels of oil a day in 2020.

Colombia is Latin America’s fourth largest crude producer, with proven reserves of almost 2 billion barrels of oil, which it hopes to raise via new discoveries and better extraction in existing fields.

The contracts awarded last year will bring some $2.7 billion worth of investments to the country in the coming years, the minister said.

Suarez also said gas production rose 9.4% to an average of 1.07 billion cubic feet a day in 2019 from 977 million cubic feet a day the previous year.

Coal production in 2019 is estimated to have hit 80.2 million tonnes, Vice Minister of Mines Carolina Rojas said, which would equate to a 6.4% decrease from the 85.7 million tonnes Colombia produced in 2018. The reduction is due to a fall in coal prices and court rulings that hit projects in the north of the country.

Rojas said coal production in 2020 will be around 82 million tonnes, while output is expected to remain stable until 2030.