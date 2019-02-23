Bomb attack causes fire on Colombia's Mansoya Orito pipeline

BOGOTA (Reuters) - A bomb attack overnight caused a fire on Colombia’s Mansoya Orito pipeline in southern Putumayo province, state-run oil company Ecopetrol said on Saturday.

The pipeline was not operating during the attack, Ecopetrol said in a statement, which did not specify when the pipeline would return to service.

The company did not say who was responsible for the attack near the border with Ecuador, but National Liberation Army (ELN) rebels regularly bomb oil infrastructure in the country.

The 73.4-kilometer pipeline has capacity to transport about 24,000 barrels of crude daily from fields in Putumayo province.