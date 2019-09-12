Two overnight bombings damage Colombia's Cano Limon pipeline

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Two overnight bombings have damaged Colombia’s Cano Limon pipeline, state-run oil company Ecopetrol said on Thursday, one spilling “highly volatile” oil into a river in the eastern province of Norte de Santander.

The company asked those in communities near the first attack - which took place outside the town of Toledo - to stay away from the spill in the Cubugon river and not to use cell phones or other electronics, light cigarettes or start fires in the area.

The second attack took place in Arauquita municipality, also overnight, the company said in a statement.

The attacks bring total bombings of the Cano Limon so far in 2019 to 32. Eighteen have taken place in Arauca province and 14 in Norte de Santander.

Although Ecopetrol did not name the group responsible, the leftist National Liberation Army (ELN) rebels - considered a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union - regularly attack oil infrastructure.