14 days ago
Colombian president shuffles cabinet, replaces three ministers
August 1, 2017 / 4:02 PM / 14 days ago

Colombian president shuffles cabinet, replaces three ministers

1 Min Read

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos on Tuesday announced changes to his cabinet, replacing the ministers of trade, transport and housing as he enters the final year of his tenure.

Maria Lorena Gutierrez, currently Colombia's Ambassador to Germany, will take the helm at the Trade Ministry, while Jaime Pumarejo, head of urban development for the port city of Barranquilla, will become the country's housing minister.

German Cardona will return to his previous post of transport minister.

Agriculture Minister Aurelio Iragorri is set to leave the cabinet to take over leadership of Santos' U Party, but will stay in his post until an outbreak of foot and mouth disease in cattle is under control.

Reporting by Carlos Vargas and Julia Symmes Cobb, editing by G Crosse

