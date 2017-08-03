Colombia cancels railway contract, fines Impala subsidiary $32.8 million

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia has canceled a deal with a company connected to Swiss commodity trader Trafigura [TRAFGF.UL] to rehabilitate a railroad to the Pacific Coast and issued a fine of $32.8 million for contract violations, the government said on Thursday.

Ferrocarril del Pacifico (FDP) failed to comply with regulations that governed a sale of the contract to repair and operate a 498-kilometer (309-mile) railway that would connect the Pacific port of Buenaventura with Cali and other cities, the national infrastructure agency said in a statement.

“This resolution orders FDP to pay $32.8 million for the damage caused to the Colombian state as a consequence of the breaches of contract,” the agency said.

FDP is 41 percent-owned by Fenwick Colombia, a subsidiary of multinational shipping company Impala, which in turn is a unit of Trafigura.

A representative from Trafigura in Colombia, however, told Reuters the company sold its participation in FDP more than a year ago. The ANI says the sale was invalid because Fenwick was not authorized to sell its share.