2 months ago
Dutch authorities confirm kidnapping of two in Colombia
#World News
June 20, 2017 / 5:53 AM / 2 months ago

Dutch authorities confirm kidnapping of two in Colombia

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Netherlands foreign ministry confirmed on Tuesday that two employees of the television program "Spoorloos", or "Missing", have been kidnapped in Colombia.

Earlier, Colombia's military said two Dutch journalists were kidnapped by Marxist ELN rebels in a conflict area of northeastern Colombia.

The Dutch foreign ministry said it was giving the case its "highest priority" but communication about its efforts "is not in the interest of those involved."

The Colombian military identified the pair as Derk Johannes Bolt, 62, a television journalist, and Eugenio Ernest Marie, 58, a cameraman.

It was not clear from the Netherlands' foreign ministry statement whether both have Dutch nationality.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Kim Coghill

