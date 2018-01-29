FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#World News
January 29, 2018 / 5:21 PM / in 9 hours

Colombia suspends peace talks with ELN rebels after bomb attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia’s President Juan Manuel Santos on Monday suspended peace talks with the Marxist ELN rebel group after a series of bomb attacks over the weekend killed seven and injured dozens.

The government and the National Liberation Army (ELN) have been in talks since February 2017 to end a five decade war. The rebels launched bomb attacks on three police stations nationwide on Saturday and Sunday.

“My patience and the patience of the Colombian people has its limits and I have taken the decision to suspend the start of the fifth cycle of negotiations that was scheduled for the coming days, until we see coherence between the ELN’s words and its actions,” Santos said at an event close to Bogota.

Reporting by Helen Murphy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.