Bogota gets seven bidders for $4.5 billion subway project

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Bogota has received seven bids for a $4.5 billion contract to build the first line of the city’s long-planned subway system, the mayor of Colombia’s capital said on Monday.

The 14 trillion pesos deal to build the 24-km (15-mile) line will be awarded in September.

Given the scope of the project and contract requirements, all the bidders are consortiums of companies. A total of 23 companies from China, Italy, Mexico, Germany and other nations, are involved, Mayor Enrique Penalosa told reporters.

The subway, promised for decades by a stream of city administrations, is considered key to taming traffic on Bogota’s congested and chaotic roadways. It is meant to compliment the city’s Transmilenio system of buses.

Bogota, which has more than 9 million residents, will provide some 30 percent of the subway funding. The remainder will come from the national government.

Penalosa said the subway will create some 14,000 jobs.

The winning bidder must demonstrate experience on at least two other subway projects and have at least $1.75 billion in assets, he said.

One consortium includes Mexico’s Carso Infraestructura y Construccion, another Mexico’s ICA Constructora and Germany’s Siemens Project Ventures GmbH.

A third includes Italy’s Impregilo International Infraestructures, while a fourth includes China’s China Harbour Engineering Company Limited and Xi’an Metro Company Limited.

South Korea’s Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd is part of another consortium.