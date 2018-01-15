FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#World News
January 15, 2018 / 12:44 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Colombia's ELN rebels must halt attacks, restart talks: U.N.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia’s ELN rebel group must cease attacks and re-start peace talks with the government to end more than a half-century of war, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday, amid renewed violence after the end of a ceasefire between the two sides.

The National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla group and the government of President Juan Manuel Santos have been in formal peace talks for nearly a year, but the rebels launched a fresh offensive last week, killing members of the security forces, bombing major oil pipelines and kidnapping an oil contractor after the expiration of a 101-day ceasefire.

In response to the renewed attacks, Santos recalled the head of the government’s team at the Quito talks to discuss the future of the negotiations.

“I urge the end of armed actions and the re-start of a serious and constructive dialogue with a view to fulfilling as soon as possible the commitment of the sides to reach a solution to the conflict by political means,” said Guterres, wrapping up his two-day visit to the Andean country to discuss the progress of its 2016 peace deal with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels as well as the talks with the ELN.

“There is no justification for the armed conflict in Colombia to continue,” he said, reiterating the U.N. Security Council’s call for the rebels and the government to fortify future ceasefires and avoid a return to fighting.

The ELN, founded by radical Roman Catholic priests in 1964, has sought peace with the government before but made little progress. It is considered a terrorist group by the United States and European Union.

Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.