August 14, 2018 / 8:56 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Natural gas explosion collapses Denver building, people trapped

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DENVER (Reuters) - A natural gas explosion leveled a Denver apartment building on Tuesday, injuring several people and trapping an unknown number of residents in the rubble, local media reported.

Denver TV station KDVR said that 10 people were injured, one with “severe traumatic injuries.”

The Denver Fire Department said on Twitter that crews were responding to the scene of a natural gas explosion in central Denver.

Aerial photographs aired on KDVR showed the apartment building completely destroyed.

Reporting by Keith Coffman; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Dan Grebler

