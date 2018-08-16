Man held on suspicion of killing wife, two kids in Colorado

(Reuters) - A Colorado man, who earlier this week had pleaded for the safe return of his missing pregnant wife and their two young daughters, has been arrested on suspicion of their murder, police said on Thursday.

The body of a woman, believed to be the spouse of Christopher Watts, 33, has been recovered, authorities said.

Watts was taken into custody late on Wednesday for the suspected murder of his wife Shanann Watts, 34, and of the couple’s children. Police said they believed they would soon recover the bodies of the daughters, Celeste, 3, and Bella, 4.

“This is absolutely the worst possible outcome that any of us could imagine,” John Camper, director of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, said at a news briefing about the incident in Frederick, about 30 miles (50 kms) north of Denver.

The body that was recovered was on a property owned by Anadarko Petroleum, police said. Local media said the property was where Watts worked.

Authorities did not offer many details on the case in order not to compromise their investigation.

Officials also declined to comment on local media reports that Watts had confessed to the killings.

Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke told the same news conference that his office had until Monday to file formal charges against him.

Watts was due in court later on Thursday for a bond hearing and has not spoken about his arrest.

On Tuesday, he said in an interview with a local TV broadcaster that he was torn up inside about his family going missing.

“I just want them to come back,” Watts told the Denver 7 channel. “If somebody has her and they are not safe, I want them back right now.”

On Tuesday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation released an endangered missing alert for the wife and the two daughters.

Chrisopher Watts, 33, arrested on suspicion of murdering his pregnant wife and two young daughters, in Frederick, Colorado, U.S., is shown in this handout photo provided August 16, 2018. Weld County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS