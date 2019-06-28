Colorado county sets moratorium on new oil and gas drilling permits

FILE PHOTO: An oil well pump jack is seen at an oil field supply yard near Denver, Colorado, U.S., February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

DENVER (Reuters) - Boulder County, Colorado, on Friday halted accepting new oil and gas drilling and seismic testing permits for nine months, the latest community in the state to enact measures aimed at curbing oil and gas production.

Colorado is the fifth largest oil producing state, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). This year Colorado lawmakers passed Senate Bill 19-181, tightening regulations on the state’s oil and gas industry.

Boulder County produced only about 86,000 barrels of oil last year, according to the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (COGCC). By comparison, Weld County, a major drilling area north of Denver, produced 157 million barrels of oil last year.

Closely-held oil producer Crestone Peak Resources LLC has pending drilling permits for Boulder County with the Colorado, according to COGCC. The company could not immediately be reached to comment.