Fire reported at Noble Energy's oil site in Weld county, Colorado: local media

(Reuters) - Fire department personnel were responding to a fire on Wednesday at Noble Energy’s oil and gas site in Weld county, Colorado, a report on TheDenverChannel.com said.

About 3,000 gallons of diesel fuel was burning, with the potential for 15,000 gallons to burn, the report said, quoting a fire department official.

All site personnel were accounted for, the report said.

The fire burned equipment operated by Liberty Oilfield Services and started while performing completion operations on a well, and there were no producing wells at the site, the report said, quoting a Noble Energy spokeswoman.