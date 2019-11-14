U.S. grand jury drops case against Colorado police for killing suspect

(Reuters) - A U.S. grand jury did not find enough evidence to charge two Colorado policemen who shot and killed a 19-year-old black man in August, the chief of the police department said on Wednesday.

The grand jury made their decision based on an investigation by the El Paso County sheriff’s office.

“The Colorado Springs Police Department fully trusts and supports this process ... and we trust in the decision made by the community members who comprised the Grand Jury,” Colorado Springs Police Department chief Vince Niski said in a statement.

De’Von Bailey was killed on Aug. 3 by officers of the Colorado Springs Police Department, who said the teenager was armed with a handgun.

Body camera footage from the police showed Bailey was shot multiple times in the back as he fled officers about to question him about an armed robbery. The video did not show Bailey brandishing a weapon at officers, but a handgun was found in his trousers after the shooting.

The man’s death sparked outrage and protests from the African-American community and Bailey’s family, who have said through their lawyers that Bailey posed no threat to officers.

The two officers who discharged their weapons were identified as Alan Van’t Land, and Blake Evenson. They were placed on administrative leave after the incident. In body-camera footage released by the police department, both appear to be white.

An attorney for Bailey called the ruling a “bad result,” according to CNN.

“This is the exact reason why we have called for an independent investigation and an independent prosecution from the beginning,” Bailey family attorney Darold Killmer told CNN.

A representative from Bailey’s family was not available to Reuters early Thursday for comment.