White House considers executive actions on gun violence

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is considering a number of executive actions to address gun violence in addition to legislative proposals, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday.

“We are certainly considering a range of levers,” Psaki said aboard Air Force One as Biden flew to Columbus, Ohio, without offering specifics.

Executive actions that Biden could take right away include eliminating the market for ghost guns, strengthening background checks and giving money to city centers to fight gun violence, said Shannon Watts, the founder of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, which pushes for stronger gun laws.

Ghost guns are homemade weapons from parts or kits that include an unfinished piece. They do not carry serial numbers and can be sold without a background check.

“And all of that can and should happen today,” Watts told Reuters.

Psaki warned reporters not to expect any new actions immediately. “I would not expect a new proposal put forward in under 24 hours,” she said.