Biden to address Colorado shooting before leaving Washington: White House

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris deliver remarks after meeting with Asian-American leaders to discuss "the ongoing attacks and threats against the community," during a stop at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will make brief remarks on Tuesday about the shooting in Boulder, Colorado, that killed 10 people, the White House said.

Biden, who will make the remarks before leaving for a trip to Ohio, has been receiving regular updates and will continue to be briefed. He has directed that all flags at the White House be flown at half staff, it said.