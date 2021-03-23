Breakingviews - Boulder killings could break U.S. Senate’s back

Police tape is seen at the perimeter of a shooting site at King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, U.S. March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - It’s too easy for Americans to buy guns and too hard for them to pass laws. That’s one takeaway from the mass shootings that took 18 lives in just one week in Boulder and Atlanta, and the inability of Congress to pass gun-safety legislation that most citizens support. This democratic glitch – centered on the so-called filibuster – doesn’t just apply to firearms, but other pressing fiscal issues like infrastructure. Fixing it is possible, but can lead to even greater divisions.

Firearms encapsulate the American democratic dilemma. National rules that demand background checks for gun buyers contain glaring loopholes, closing which may help reduce the 40,000 or so annual U.S. gun deaths. Most respondents to Gallup polls have consistently supported more stringent checks, but the Senate hasn’t taken up the matter since 2013 after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. Then it failed to gain the 60% approval needed to overcome the filibuster, which is parliamentary convention, not law, in the upper chamber.

Minoritarian rule bites the nails of success in other ways. If President Joe Biden’s plan for $3 trillion of infrastructure spending needs 60 votes, it will almost certainly be gutted. Other Democrat goals on hiatus in the Senate include a bill to add LGBT people to antidiscrimination legislation and another to combat voter suppression and gerrymandering.

There are ways to untie the knot. Lawmakers could scrap the filibuster, which requires only a majority of votes. That would require centrist party members like Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema to change their minds. There are less drastic moves too. A simple majority of senators could in theory create carve-outs for targeted measures – say, gun safety, which might sway a Republican or two like Pat Toomey – through a process called “reform by ruling,” as Republicans did already with Supreme Court nominations.

Less gun violence, more inclusion and better infrastructure should benefit America. The risk is that a wholesale scrapping or sidestepping of the filibuster starts a democratic domino rally. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell warned of a “nuclear winter” if filibuster reform goes ahead. A tit-for-tat escalation is feasible – Democrats turn Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico into states to add new left-leaning senators; Republican-skewed Texas breaks up to tilt the scales back in the other direction. Every action has a reaction. Meanwhile, though, the cost of no action only rises.