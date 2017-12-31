Colorado deputy sheriff killed in domestic dispute call, suspect shot

(Reuters) - A gunman opened fire on sheriff’s deputies responding to a report of a domestic disturbance near Denver on Sunday, killing one officer, before the suspect was shot and apparently killed, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Four other deputies and two civilians were shot and injured by the suspect, who was “no longer a threat,” the sheriff’s office said on its Twitter account.

The deputies responded to a call of shots fired at the Copper Canyon Apartment Homes in Douglas County, about 16 miles south of Denver, around 6 a.m. local time, said Jason Blanchard, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

Littleton Adventist Hospital was treating three victims, according to Alyssa Parker, a hospital spokeswoman, who declined to describe their conditions.

One unidentified deputy sheriff was pronounced dead at the hospital, where other law enforcement soon after formed a large memorial procession heading to the county coroner’s office.

Sky Ridge Medical Center in Lone Tree received three patients with non-life threatening injuries, according to Linda Watson, a hospital spokeswoman, adding they would be discharged later Sunday.

County officials set up an emergency shelter for those displaced by the incident, citing the “size and scope of the investigation.” It was not clear how many people checked into the shelter.

The apartment complex, in Highlands Ranch, an affluent suburban community in the county, is described on its website as “one of the friendliest apartments” in the area.