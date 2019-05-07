Multiple students hurt in shooting at Colorado school: local sheriff

DENVER (Reuters) - Multiple students were hurt on Tuesday in a shooting at a Denver area school, the local sheriff said, and two suspects were taken into custody.

The shooting took place at a science and technology school in the community of Highlands Ranch, 25 miles (40 km) south of Denver, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Twitter.

“At 1:53 p.m., responded to STEM school off Ridgeline Blvd in HR on call of shots fired in school, first update, 2 injured, deputies in process of identifying and locating shooter(s),” the sheriff’s office said in a Tweet.

STEM is an acronym for science, technology, engineering and math.

A spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office said in a brief news conference that “multiple students” had been hurt and that two suspects had been arrested. She said law enforcement officers were searching for a possible third suspect.

A man who called into local KOA radio told the station that his son was in a classroom when two people armed with guns burst in and opened fire, wounding two students. The father said that students were able to disarm the shooters.

The school, which combines elementary, middle and high school on one campus has 1,850 students enrolled, according to the district.

The sheriff’s department directed parents to go to a nearby recreation center to pick up their children.

Local television showed dozens of police and fire vehicles surrounding the school.

The Denver Post reported that all schools in the area where placed on lockdown while police and fire crews responded to the scene.