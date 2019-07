(Reuters) - Energy distributor UGI Corp (UGI.N) said on Tuesday its unit UGI Energy Services will acquire Columbia Midstream Group from a subsidiary of Canada’s TC Energy Corp (TRP.TO) for about $1.28 billion to expand its midstream business.

The Pennsylvania-based company said it expected the deal to be neutral to earnings per share in fiscal year 2020 and accretive starting fiscal year 2021, according to a statement.