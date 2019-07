(Reuters) - Columbia Threadneedle Investments, the asset management arm of Ameriprise Financial Inc, on Monday named Stuart Jarvis senior research director, to strengthen its global investments solutions team.

Most recently, Jarvis was managing director in asset management firm BlackRock’s portfolio research group.

Jarvis will report to Lorenzo Garcia, head of the Threadneedle’s EMEA & APAC investment solutions business, the company said.