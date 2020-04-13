OPEC+ oil deal is short-term band aid, better long-term bet: Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia (Reuters) - The agreement to cut global crude oil output, reached amid high drama over the Easter weekend, appears effectively to be in two parts. A short-term agreement that’s probably not enough, and a longer-term plan that has a much better chance of success.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its Russia-led allies agreed to cut output by a record 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd), after three days of intense diplomacy that had everything from a Mexican standoff to phone calls from U.S. President Donald Trump.

While there is little doubt the deal is significant, it’s worth noting it was reached in response to a global economic crisis unprecedented in its scale and in the speed at which it has hit the world economy.

Various members of OPEC and its allies in the group known as OPEC+ have been touting that the effective cut to output will be much more than 9.7 million bpd, with Kuwait’s oil minister saying it could be as high as 20 million bpd.

This works on the assumption that producers outside the group, such as the United States, Canada, Brazil and Norway will make voluntary cuts or be forced to shut-in some production because of the collapse in prices since January, when the new coronavirus broke out of its origin in China and started spreading across the globe.

This may be somewhat optimistic because if the output deal has the desired effect of stabilising and even increasing prices, the incentive for the other producers, who operate largely in free-market economies, to trim output is lessened.

Another leg of the 20 million-bpd assumption is that those countries - such as China, India and the United States - that can add to strategic and commercial storage will do so.

With China this is probably a safe bet, but it’s not so certain with other nations, given the massive strain the coronavirus is putting on the finances of governments and private companies. Even if there is the recognition that crude at current prices is a great deal, there may not be enough cash to purchase extra barrels for storage.

The main point, though, is that even if the optimistic view of a total cut of 20 million bpd comes to fruition, it’s still not enough to offset the demand shock from the coronavirus.

Estimates vary on what the total loss of demand is, but it appears likely to be more on the order of 30 million bpd, or about 30% of the pre-coronavirus world total, rather than earlier forecasts of around 20 million bpd.

Demand loss may even be deeper, given that much of the world is in some form of lockdown, including countries with high per capita oil use, such as the United States and much of Europe.

The formal 9.7 million-bpd cut is also only for May and June, a move that assumes a fairly optimistic view on how quickly countries will emerge from economic hibernation.

It’s unlikely that many Western nations will lift restrictions on human movement and social interaction as quickly as China did, given that it currently seems the world’s second-largest economy is facing a resurgence of the virus.

LONGER-TERM SUCCESS?

Beyond the initial 9.7 million bpd, OPEC+ also agreed to trim 7.7 million bpd from July to December, and 5.8 million bpd for 16 months from January 2021 to the end of April 2022.

These cuts have a greater chance of working, assuming the world economy is starting to return to something approaching normal over the later time periods.

If OPEC+ can actually deliver on the deal, this will make a balanced market more likely to appear once the coronavirus pandemic is contained.

Much will depend on how this happens. It would seem unduly optimistic to predict that global oil demand will return rapidly to the 100 million bpd of 2019.

It may take several years for aviation to recover, and there may be a structural shift lower if companies decide the coronavirus has shown that many more employees can work from home than previously thought.

Crude oil prices reacted cautiously to the deal in early Asian trade on Monday, with Brent futures rising as much as 8% to $33.99 a barrel, before slipping back to trade around $32.80, some $1.32 higher than the close on April 9. [O/R]

Perhaps the muted reaction is sensible, as it may reflect a view that while the deal doesn’t solve immediate problems, it is better than nothing, and offers longer-term hope.

