Everbright Financial Leasing signs deal with COMAC to buy 30 C919 jets

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Commercial Aircraft Corp of China Ltd (COMAC) [CMAFC.UL] has signed a framework agreement to sell 30 of its C919 passenger jets to Everbright Financial Leasing, the state-owned plane maker said on Tuesday.

COMAC said in a statement that its signed the deal with the leasing arm of China Everbright Bank at a ceremony in Beijing, without disclosing financial terms.

The agreement means the C919 jet now has 24 customers and 600 orders, COMAC said. The home-grown C919 plane, which represents China's attempt to break the Boeing and Airbus duopoly in the lucrative narrow-body market, took its long-delayed maiden flight last month.