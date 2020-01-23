Comcast takes aim at CNN with NBC-Sky global news channel: FT

FILE PHOTO: The Comcast NBC logo is shown on a building in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

(Reuters) - Comcast's (CMCSA.O) NBC and Sky will jointly launch a global news channel taking aim at CNN, the Financial Times reported here on Thursday.

The channel, NBC Sky World News, will unite Comcast’s transatlantic brands, the report said.

NBC Sky World News would draw on a 3,500-strong combined workforce of NBC and Sky news and hire 100-200 dedicated staff over time, the report added, citing Andy Lack, chairman of NBC News.

Ten new bureaus will be opened worldwide, extending the NBC-Sky reporting footprint by about 50%. On launch, the television channel will reach 130 million households, according to the report.

Comcast did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.