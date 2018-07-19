Comcast scraps Fox bid amid takeover battle with Disney

** Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA.O) and UK’s Sky (SKYB.L) dip after Comcast says abandons bid for Fox assets
** Shares of Rupert Murdoch’s Fox fall 1.5 pct to $46.00 in premarket, Sky shares down 1.2 pct to a session low of 15.19 pounds; Comcast shares up 3 pct
** Disney (DIS.N) rises 0.8 pct after Comcast drops Fox bid and says it will focus on its recommended offer for Sky
** Sky shares fall initially on the news but quickly pare those losses to trade marginally lower on LSE
Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru