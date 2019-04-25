Comcast in talks to sell its stake in Hulu to Disney: CNBC

FILE PHOTO: The NBC and Comcast logo are displayed on top of 30 Rockefeller Plaza, formerly known as the GE building, in midtown Manhattan in New York July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - Comcast Corp is in talks to sell its stake in Hulu to Walt Disney Co, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report comes 10 days after Hulu bought back wireless carrier AT&T Inc’s stake in the U.S. entertainment streaming service for $1.43 billion.

With Comcast’s stake, Disney will now have a 90 percent share in Hulu.

Comcast, Hulu and Disney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.