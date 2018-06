(Reuters) - Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O) said on Friday services interrupted by two separate incidents of fiber cuts at its network providers were being restored.

FILE PHOTO: The Comcast NBC logo is shown on a building in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

“Our engineers worked to address the issue immediately and services are now being restored to business and residential internet, video and voice customers,” the company said in a statement.