Comcast plans to roll out new video-streaming device: source

(Reuters) - Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O) is planning to launch a product that will allow its broadband subscribers to aggregate some video streaming applications, including Netflix, Amazon Prime and YouTube, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The product, set to be launched next year, will come with a voice-activated remote and will first be a set-top box, but it could turn into an app itself, the source said.

Comcast has not decided how much it will charge per month for the device and how many apps will be accessible through the device, the source said.

The move comes as the online streaming market continues to get crowded, while viewers have to navigate through several sources.

Comcast’s new product will not have cable TV, unlike its X1 platform, but will give users option to rent movies and shows, the source said.

Cable operators had been wary of competition from the online streaming video services companies, but many have now concluded that welcoming them will help fight cord cutting.

