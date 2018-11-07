Comcast plans to roll out video-streaming box for some customers: CNBC

FILE PHOTO: The Comcast NBC logo is shown on a building in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

(Reuters) - Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O) is planning to launch a new product that will allow its broadband subscribers to aggregate some video streaming applications, including Netflix and YouTube, CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The product, set to be launched next year, will come with a voice-activated remote and will first be a set-top box, but it could turn into an app itself, CNBC said here

Comcast has not decided how much it will charge per month for the device, the report said.